RAWALPINDI - Rs200 million have been provided to complete the ongoing work at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar here on Monday.

The Commissioner said that the state-of-the-art facility being completed at the cost of Rs2129.05 million would be handed over to health department by October 30.

The RIUKT project inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad will be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities during the current year, he added.

In first phase, he said that emergency, dialysis and OPD would become functional as the required funds were being provided for completion of the mentioned departments.

Saqib said that after the completion of emergency, dialysis and OPD departments, the residents would be able to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases.

He said that Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and was using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.