ISLAMABAD, - The exchange rate of dollar increased by 4 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.23 compared to last closing of Rs156.19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.7 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs0.43 and traded at Rs172.87 against the last closing of Rs173.30. The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 1 paisa as its price closed at Rs1.45 compared to the last closing of Rs1.44, whereas decline of Rs0.16 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs194.29 compared to last closing of Rs194.45. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by 1 paisa each and closed at Rs42.53 and Rs41.65 compared to the last closing of Rs 42.52 and Rs 41.64 respectively.