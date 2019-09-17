Share:

LOS ANGELES - Simply Red have announced a 2020 UK tour. The ‘Fairground’ hitmakers will head out on an 11-date run, kicking off in Newcastle October 6, 2020, and wrapping in Bournemouth on October 23, following the release of the band’s upcoming LP ‘Blue Eyed Soul’. Frontman Mick Hucknall said he hopes his long-standing bandmates - who have played with him consistently since 2003 - will ‘’enjoy playing’’ the shows and that fans will ‘’get up and move around’’ and that everyone will ‘’put their heart into it’’.

He added: ‘’It’s all about capturing the groove.’’ The ‘Something Got Me Started’ hitmakers returned with their first album in eight years, ‘Big Love’, in 2015.

The follow-up to 1995’s ‘Life’ came about after the 59-year-old singer started to wonder how the band were going to sound on tour. After getting a concept for Simply Red’s live sound in his head he then got inspired to start writing and then he couldn’t stop penning tracks. The ‘Holding Back the Years’ singer previously explained’’ ‘’Once I began wondering how Simply Red were going to sound, I started writing songs.’’

While he hadn’t worked with Steve Lewinson, Kenju Suuki, Kevin Robinson, Dave Clayton and Ronnie Roth for eight years, their break meant that Mick developed a much clearer appreciation for Simply Red’s legacy.