Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Tuesday skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi's appearance in fake accounts and mega-money laundering cases.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog sources, no NAB team from Rawalpindi had arrived in Karachi to interrogate the chief minister; however, he had been directed to appear by the Karachi bureau today.

A joint investigation team was also prepared to investigate Murad Ali Shah. He was summoned by the anti-graft body earlier as well regarding the aforementioned cases, and the CM had submitted replies to the NAB queries.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog had already filed reference against six suspects including former president Asif Ali Zardari in these cases. Furthermore, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed along with his son, banker Hussain Lawai and others were arrested by the NAB.