The death of medical student Nimrata Kumari has sparked an online debate demanding impartial inquiry of her death.

According to details, the body of a 25 years old medical student Nimarta Kumari was recovered from her hostel room in Larkana on Monday.

As per the statement of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Dr Anila Attaur Rehman; the student’s neck had rope marks and a committee has been constituted to investigate the student’s death.

Nimarta Kumari was living in the hostel along with two roommates whose statements will be recorded as per the investigation process.

Dr Rehman further added that the deceased was having exams, which is why there were no classes and her family has been informed while a post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive from Ghotki and Karachi.

Meanwhile SSP Larkana has started the investigation of the incident. The police has taken Nimrata's phone into their custody and have sealed the room

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the incident and has ordered secretary universities and the board to furnish details of the incident and provide all kind of help to the parents of the girl.