ISLAMABAD, - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 447.24 points (0.1.4%) to close at 31,928 points. A total of 81,679,290 shares were traded compared to the trade of 103,093,650 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.64 billion compared to Rs 4.668 billion last day. Out of 306 companies, share prices of 154 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were HASCOL with a volume of 5,595,500 shares and price per share of Rs 23.21, Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 5,693,500 and price per share of Rs 8.88 and KEL with a volume of 4,759,000 and price per share of Rs 3.37.