Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor has underlined the need for the country’s youth to uphold their cultural and moral ethos during their academic journey for shaping a better, brighter future for the country.

Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq was speaking at an orientation ceremony for new students in Allama Iqbal Hall at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Monday.

The ceremony ‘Orientation-2019’ was held in two houseful sessions because of a large number of new admissions in 79 undergraduate and 35 graduate programmes in various disciplines. It was organized by the Student Services Centre (SSC) to provide new students with an insight into the workings of the university, its rules and regulations and other necessary information with regard to their study and stay at the campus.

Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq, in his welcome address to the newcomers, said they must devote all their energies towards pursuing their goals.

“I congratulate you all at the threshold of your new academic journey. You should not take this moment for granted and should remain committed to the purpose for which you are here today. The UoG faculty and administration will go all out to facilitate you all along your academic journey. I am confident that any initiative for your all-round intellectual development with a focus on social, moral and cultural values will not only help you achieve your ambitions in life but also enable you to shape a better, brighter future for us all,” the vice chancellor said. Dr Shabbar Atiq called upon the students to have the utmost regard and highest respect for their teachers who they can always look up to for guidance in academic as well as personal matters with confidence. Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil said that social and cultural progress hinges upon our efforts in the promotion of education, especially tertiary education. We need to strike a balance between our claims and actions for a better perception as nation.

Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob gave a detailed introduction of all the UoG departments and various co-curricular opportunities available to students.

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid moderated the ceremony.

“Our youth is the key to our bright future,” Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, adding that he believed they had the requisite potential and capabilities to change the fate of the nation.

Deans of various faculties Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Prof. Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dr Muhammd Suleman Tahir and Prof. Dr Abdul Rehman in addition to chairpersons and directors of various UoG departments provided valuable tips to the newcomers.

Present on the occasion also were: Dr Mudassar Iqbal, Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan, Director IT Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Dr Manzoor Leghari, Asif Sharif, Tanzila Qamar Gill, Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad DanishSome UoG departments and students societies set up stalls showcasing their products and services for the newcomers.