Lahore - Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique Monday met NETSOL MD Saleem Ghouri and sought the latter’s cooperation for job placements.

Ali Salman made a request to Ghouri for assisting Tevta in running IT-based courses in accordance with the market needs.

“Pakistan stands number four in freelance IT-based business,” he said, making an appeal to Ghouri for developing freelance training for Tevta so that trainees could be enabled to meeting emerging market needs.

The MD assured Tevta chief of Netsol cooperation, saying: “Besides assisting in IT-based courses, Netsol will assist in technology based courses.

“Pakistan will manufacture mobile phones soon and Netsol will help Tevta trainees in the field too,” he said. Ghouri offered playing part as a bridge between clients and Tevta trainees to ensure job placements. Ali Salman thanked Ghouri for extending cooperation and showing interest in building Tevta capacity.