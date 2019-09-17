Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Noor Alam Khan, during Monday’s National Assembly proceedings, surprisingly came down hard on the PTI government over increasing rates of medicines, electricity, gas and other items of daily use.

“Finance minister should attend the house and share reasons behind inflation,” said Noor on a point of order.

The PTI MNA, who was trying to take the floor with start of the proceedings, got attention of the opposition when he started criticising his own government’s performance.

Some of the opposition members started thumping desk when he was asking reasons behind price hike. “We are here to raise voice for poor people of the country. Pity on us, if we don’t raise voice for the downtrodden segment of society,” said the PTI MNA, apparently surprising members of his own benches. Khan asked the chair to provide opportunity to back-benchers for speaking on different issues. “We are not here to thump desks over speeches of senior colleagues,” he said, adding, the finance minister should share reasons behind increase in prices of life saving drugs, urea, gas, electricity and cooking oil.

“If they cannot perform their duty, they should tender resignation,” he said, without particularly naming anyone. However, he repeatedly sought reasons from the minister for finance about increase in rate of different items.

Earlier, opposition clearly hinted to hold strong protest if the prescribed rules about ‘production orders’ were not followed. “We are requesting you (speaker) to kindly follow rules and regulations about issuing production order,” said PPP-P’s MNA Shazia Marri, on a point of order, soon after the Question-Hour session.

She said that there was a need to follow Rule-108 about production order of any MNA. “Please issue production order of arrested MNAs, so that they can represent their constituencies,” said the PPP-P MNA.

Six MNAs including PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s senior members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and two members from North Waziristan are under the custody of law enforcement agencies in different cases. The deputy speaker, responding to concerns raised by the opposition member, said National Assembly speaker was examining case under the rule.

Minister for Communication Murad Saaed said the opposition parties had raised slogans against National Assembly speaker during President’s address to the joint session of parliament.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, during the Question-Hour session, said that an agreement for up-gradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar will be signed next month. The house witnessed very thin presence from both sides of aisle.