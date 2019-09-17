Share:

LAHORE - University of Central Punjab (UCP) has won the Higher Education Commission (HEC) All Pakistan Intervarsity Sports General Trophy for the consecutive eighth time. More than 150 private, government and semi-government universities participated in the event. The UCP has not only set the record of becoming the first private sector university to win the event for the eighth time in a row, but also made a new record of winning the highest number of gold and bronze medals too.

The UCP won 21 events out of total 32 events with six events as runner-up. Total points scored by the UCP were 4910. Few of the events won by the UCP were cricket, bodybuilding, wrestling, judo, baseball, netball, badminton, table tennis, tennis, karate, swimming etc. To celebrate this remarkable victory and recognizing the young talented sportsmen, the educational Institution organised a fun-filled event titled; “Trophy Comes Home”.

Punjab Group of Colleges Executive Director Prof Sohail Afzal graced the occasion as chief guest. Afzal made a speech and emphasised on the need of promoting sports and extra-curricular activities amongst the students to ensure their mental and physical well-being. He congratulated the winning teams and the entire sports department of the UCP for maintaining the winning streak.