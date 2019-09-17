Share:

The Scotland Yard in the United Kingdom (UK) has agreed to hand over the full evidence file of the Imran Farooq murder case to Pakistan.

The UK government has sent Pakistani authorities an acceptance letter in this regard, and the lawyer who represents Pakistan in the case has reached the country with the letter.

Additional Attorney General Sajjad Bhatti will present the letter before the Islamabad High Court shortly. Toby Cadman, the counsel for the Pakistan government in London, has confirmed the developments.

The decision came following a request by Pakistan to the UK for Mutual Legal Assistance and transfer of evidence relevant to the murder inquiry into the death of Imran Farooq .

The UK handing over the evidence of a murder inquiry conducted in Britain to Pakistan is a significant step forward in the fight against serious and organised crime.

Earlier in September, it was reported that Shumaila Imran Farooq , the widow of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's slain founding leader Dr Imran Farooq , had been diagnosed with cancer.

Shumaila Imran Farooq had Stage 2 mouth cancer, which was diagnosed recently.

Doctors at the hospital have recommended immediate treatment for fear of cancer spreading to other parts of her body but she had not been able to avail treatment for it due to severe financial difficulties.