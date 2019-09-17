Share:

Nasir Butt, prime suspect in the Judge Arshad Malik’s videogate case on Monday agreed to appear in the High Commission of Pakistan in London to record his testimony along with the forensic report of the data.

According to sources, Nasir Butt wants to verify the copy of the video forensic record.

According to sources, the Pakistan HC has excused itself from the verification of affidavit and forensic report of Nasir Butt, saying that the matter is being sent to the Foreign Office for legal opinion, after which further action will be taken.