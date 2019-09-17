Share:

KARACHI - A woman along with her accomplice allegedly killed her husband in Bhains Colony on Monday.

The suspect identified as Shehnaz along with her accomplice Fayyaz killed her husband Ali Shair in Bhains Colony, Karachi.

According to Shehnaz, she and her husband often quarreled over domestic dispute and Ali Shair subjected her to severe torture.

She further said that Fayyaz and her husband were locals of same Mohallah.

She confessed that she along with Fayyaz made a plan to kill her husband.

According to police, suspect Fayyaz killed Ali Shair after hitting him four bullets in a jungle ahead to Bhains Colony no 12.