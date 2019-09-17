Share:

LAHORE - Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar claimed 10 wickets in a match as the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab ended in an exciting draw at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Monday.

The former Test spinner followed up his five for 103 with five for 94 to spin Central Punjab out for 177 in their second innings. This set Southern Punjab, which had conceded an 80-run first innings lead, a victory target of 258 runs.

However, Southern Punjab finished at 146 for six after slipping to 112 for six. Naved Yasin top scored with 50, while Zeeshan Ashraf (34) and Zia-ul-Haq 28 not out) were the other batsmen of note for the Southern. For Central Punjab, Aizaz Cheema took three wickets for 26 runs, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah bagged two wickets for 49 runs to end with up with a nine-wicket haul. The other two matches petered into dull draws.

At the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, Northern preferred to bat whole to finish their second innings at 156 for five after starting at 15 for two. Hasan Raza top-scored with 75 (164b, 3x4, 1x6), while Shehzad Azam scored 48 (164b, 3x4, 1x6). The two batsmen added 121 runs for the third wicket. At the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Balochistan, after conceding a 52-run first innings lead, declared their second innings close to the end of the match at 227 for nine with Gulraiz Sadaf scoring 73 not out (138b, 8x4, 1x6) and Taimur Ali hitting 56 (202b, 5x4).

Sindh, set a 175-victory target, finished the day at 25 for no wicket.