ISLAMABAD-Police chief of the capital city yesterday dismissed as many as 8 police officers and officials from service for allegedly harbouring gangs of professional beggars and handlers involved in forcing children, young girls and women to collect alms in streets and on roads besides supplying narcotics to transporters and other addicts, a police spokesman informed yesterday.

The 8 officials, who were shown the door by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan in the light of an inquiry report conducted by SP Investigation, were identified as ASI Nasir Maqbool, Head Constables Zulfiqar Ali and Rahim Khan and Constables Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Liaquat Ali and Muhammad Ahsan, he added.

According to him, the IGP had received information that the eight cops are involved in supporting the organised gangs of professional beggars involved in fielding women, girls and children in various parts of the federal capital to beg alms. He added it was also disclosed that the cops were also involved in drugs supply to transporters through these children involved in begging.

He said the scandal came into light after the police launched a crackdown against professional beggars in the limits of police stations Industrial Area, Secretariat and Aabpara. “During investigation, some beggars revealed that these 8 cops are harbouring them in Islamabad against bribe,” he said. On this, the IGP ordered the SP Investigation to hold an inquiry against these cops besides filing cases against them. He said the SP Investigation found the 8 cops guilty during interrogation and recommended a strict departmental action against them. In the light of the inquiry report, IGP Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan dismissed them from service.

Meanwhile, the accused cops have also been arrested and sent to Adiala Jail, he said.

In a statement, IGP Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan said police officials supporting beggars and drug mafia would not be spared and would face strict action as per law.