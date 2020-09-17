Share:

FAISALABAD - The next round of anti-polio drive will be observed in the district from September 21 to 25. As many as 1,381,750 children will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign. The health department has constituted 3,323 teams, including fixed and transit, to accomplish the task. This was shared in a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair on Wednesday. The DC directed to achieve 100 per cent result of the campaign at every cost.