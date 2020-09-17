Share:

ISLAMABAD - Auto theft gangs have pilfered four cars and motorcycles from different parts of the federal capital, sources informed yesterday.

According to the sources, a female citizen appeared before Police Station Karachi Company and lodged a complaint that she drove to Sunday Bazaar in her Mehran car (LEC-3648).

“I parked my car there and went inside the market, meanwhile some unknown thieves stole my car,” she told the police and urged the police to register a case against the thief.

The police, however, is not filing the case against the car jackers despite repeated requests of the victim woman, the sources added.

Similarly, another auto theft gang picked up Toyota Corolla car outside a house located in Street Number 67 in G-13/2, they said.

Another citizen namely Qamar Zaman told Karachi Company police that his applied-for Honda 125 bike was taken away by unknown thieves from G-8/2, the sources said.

Nadim Khan, a citizen, lodged a complaint with Shamas Colony police that he had parked his motorcycle in the parking of NESCOM hospital when an unidentified robber stole a mobile device worth Rs 40000 from a bag hanging with the handle of his motorcycle.