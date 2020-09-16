Share:

LAHORE -Bank Alfalah has collaborated with Master Changan Motors Limited to offer best in class auto financing to their extensive customer base. An MoU was signed between the two companies recently at the Bank Alfalah Consumer Finance Centre, Lahore.

The strategic partnership will cater to evolving financial needs of mutual customers by delivering innovative solutions with value-added benefits. The collaboration aims to boost Bank Alfalah and MCML’s market standing and footprint by growing their respective shares in auto finance industry. MCML is expanding its product line with exciting products, ready for launch in the near future. Both companies value the need of providing smart deals to increase customer affordability in these challenging times, since Covid-19 has affected income streams & buying power.

The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle and create a seamless purchase & financing experience for customers.