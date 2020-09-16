Share:

ISLAMABAD-Cara Delevingne has joined Kim Kardashian and a plethora of Hollywood stars in a 24-hour ‘freeze’ of her Instagram and Facebook accounts to protest over hate, propaganda and misinformation spreading claims. The pair have joined Orlando Bloom, 43, Sacha Baron Cohen, 48, to ditch Mark Zuckerberg’s brands as part of the Stop Hate For Profit initiative that has previously seen advertisers stop spending. Delevingne, 28, announced her plan to stop posting, writing: ‘I’ll join some of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations in pausing posting for 24 hours. This will give these platforms a chance to make social media a safer and happier place for all of us. I hope you’ll join me.’