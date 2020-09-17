Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority conducted a massive operation against encroachments in the city yesterday.

The operation was conducted in the areas along IJP Road, Saidpur, Khanna, Sector G-9, Sector G-11 and I-8 Markaz. Encroachments of different types were demolished.

This operation was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations. During the operation, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished 04 kiosks and 01 tires shop while 01 truck encroachment material was also confiscated from Faizabad along I.J. Principal Road. The team also removed 09 animals selling points, dismantled three fences and digging was done in the Double Road area along I.J. Principal Road so that the land could not be re-encroached. During the operation at Pindora Chungi along I.J Principal Raod 07 sheds, 01 fence, 05 sign boards, 01 billboard, 06 parking polls, 01 security cabin and 07 kiosks were also demolished. During the operation carried out in the area of Saidpur Margalla Hills National Park area, the Enforcement Directorate also demolished 03 boundary walls, 02 bathrooms, 01 house, 03 under construction rooms along with kitchens and washrooms illegally constructed on state land.

Similarly, they conducted the operation at Bilal Town, Khana Pul area and demolished 05 shops and 03 sheds in the vicinity.

They also demolished one under construction room being constructed on state land adjacent to Block No. G-9/2, one chapper hotel and one room constructed illegally on a plot located in sector G-11/3 and one chaper hotel was also demolished in Markaz I-8.