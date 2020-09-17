Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to extend the final date for the submission of applications for its upcoming project Park Enclave-III due to the low number of applications received so far.

The authority has announced the last date for the submission of applications 17th of September while the balloting is scheduled to be held on September 24.

However, according to the details, only 638 applications have been received so far against the total 1061 plots while the deadline for the applications is going to lapse today.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 1898 people have purchased the brochures for the project so far.

It is evident from the record that people showed their interest in small plots instead of big ones as 357 people have applied for plots size 25x50 and 209 for plots size 35x70 while only 35 people applied for plot size 40x80.

According to the CDA’s plan, the project includes five, seven, 10 and 14 marla plots in addition to some plots measuring one kanal. According to the layout plan, there are 264 plots of 25x50, 597 plots of 35x70, 124 plots of 40x80 and 76 plots of 50x90.

Though the incumbent management has given the possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and amenities are also being provided; it has yet to hand over the possession to allotees in Park Enclave-II, who are waiting for the same for the last many years.

It is to be mentioned here that total 17 sectors of CDA are still stalled which were initiated several years ago.

Sources inside the authority informed that the low interest of investors in the new scheme is basically due to the CDA’s bad repute regarding completion of their projects. They also consider the ongoing slumber in property market is another main reason of the low response.

One of the senior officers of the authority has also blamed the poor marketing campaign for the low response of the bidders as CDA has issued quite low number of advertisements in newspapers as compared to the media campaign for the previous auctions and balloting.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain informed that there is a day left behind in the final date and they are optimistic that more applications would be submitted today.

He, however, said there is no decision regarding extension in the deadline.

On the other side, another officer briefed that the balloting would be held even if the number of applications remain low.

The authority will hold balloting for these plots on 24th September while three-day auction of commercial plots would be held on 21, 22 and 23 September.