ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs12.25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs33.427 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, also allowed extension in re-tendering of one project worth Rs12.10 billion.

Senior officials from Federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to energy, social welfare and water resources were presented in the meeting.

Three projects related to energy were presented to the CDWP. First project namely Social Development of Harpo Valley & Strengthening of WPO GB under Accompanying Measures of 34.5 MW HPP Harpo worth Rs. 255 million was approved in the meeting. Objective of the project is procurement of machinery and tools for the Hydro Electric workshop at Sakrdu, community development work in the Harpo Valley, upgradation of C- Class Dispensary & girls middle school etc.

For second project in energy titled 20 MW Hydropower Project Hanzel Gilgit worth Rs. 12,109.594 million, the forum allowed for extension in re-tendering of this project. The main objective of the project is to construct Hanzel Hydropower project (10 MW) along Gilgit River, a right bank tributary of Indus River to transmit energy to Gilgit town and surrounding areas through a 132 kV transmission line for meeting power and energy requirements of the Gilgit District.

Third project related to energy namely “Construction of 132 kV Grid Station at Kanmehtarzai and 132 kV feed for Kanmehtarzai In & out from existing 132 kV D/C Muslim Bagh- Khanozai Transmission Line” worth Rs. 263.46 million was also approved in the meeting.

A project related to social welfare was presented in the meeting namely Women’s Income Growth and Self- Reliance worth Rs. 7140 million, which was approved in the meeting. The objective of the project is to establish a sustainable government led system to be established for transition of extremely poor women from social protection to sustainable livelihood and poverty reduction. Productive inclusion and economic empowerment of women is the main objective of this initiative.

Three projects related to water resources were presented in the meeting. First project namely Basol Dam Project worth Rs. 18,679.89 million was referred to ECNEC. The Basol dam is located at 54km in the North West of Omara Town, Gawadar district of Balochistan. The dam site is located on Basol River. The dam site is accessible through 16km long track from Makran Coastal Highway. Second project related to water resources namely “Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project” worth Rs. 14,747.74 million was referred to ECNEC for approval. The project is related to the issues of water scarcity, water augmentation, salinity, floods, increased poverty in backyard irrigated areas and institutional reforms. Third project titled “Indus 21 Water Sector Building and Advisory Services project (WCAP)” worth Rs. 4,593.97million was approved by CDWP.

The forum also considered two position papers namely “Guidelines Regarding Project Appraisal Document-PAD” and “Inclusion of Disability Friendly Checklist in PC-1”. Similarly, the forum approved two concept clearance proposals titled “Construction of retaining wall along downstream right marginal bund from mile 0/0+200 to 1/5 Guddo Barrage, retaining wall along Gaj Diversion Bud in Johi Diversion at Dadu” and “Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program”.