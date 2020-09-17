Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated clean & green index city scaping Vehari time-squire, Mailsi Siphon Project and Daanish school in Tibba Sultanpur during his visit to Mailsi tehsil of Vehari district on Wednesday.

The CM chaired the 32nd meeting of Daanish schools authority and announced plans to establish new Daanish schools in Bhakkar and Taunsa. He gave in-principle approval to launch Honhaar Punjab Program to encourage best-performing students of academics, sports, fine arts and science & technology in the shape of cash prizes. He appreciated the performance of Chairperson Sumaira Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Murad Raas, Jehanzeb Khitchi, Commissioner Multan and authority members.

Talking to the media in Tibba Sultanpur, the CM stated that Daanish school authority meeting had been held in a remote area for the first time and instructions have been issued to solve the problems. “The PTI government has neither halted past government’s projects nor stopped work on them. Work has been completed on the orange line metro train and it will be run soon. Similarly, the metro bus service has not been stopped. The past government closed down many projects of the earlier government in their tenure”, he maintained. The chief minister pointed out that work on the new Punjab assembly building remained suspended for ten long years, but it was resumed in the tenure of the incumbent government. Similarly, he said, the incumbent government completed the remaining work of Wazirabad cardiology hospital which remained suspended in the previous tenure. He said the motorway rape incident was shocking adding that one accused had been arrested while another perpetrator will be arrested soon.