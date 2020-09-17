Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 303,634. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,399.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 545 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 132,818 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,041 in Punjab, 37,185 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,005 in Islamabad, 13,798 in Balochistan, 2,451 in Azad Kashmir and 3,336 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,451 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,223 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 79 in GB and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,056,795 coronavirus tests and 31,808 in last 24 hours. 291,169 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 593 patients are in critical condition.