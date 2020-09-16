Share:

A female social activist and a journalist, Shaheena Shaheen was shot at her range in Turbat area of Balochistan Kech district on Saturday evening.

Shaheena Shaheen, aged around 25 years, was an area anchorperson at state-owned broadcaster PTV and editor of an area magazine. She was also a student of fine arts at the University Of Balochistan.

Police said unidentified suspects opened fire on Shaheen at PTCL Colony of Turbat. The killers escaped unhurt from the scene. She was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Civil Hospital Turbat where she succumbed to her injuries.

She received three bullet wounds, police official Allah Bakhsh told to DawnNewsTV.

“The killing was the results of violence,” Kech Superintendent of Police Najeebullah Pandrani said, adding that Police were investigating the murder.

He said no arrests had been made thus far. However, Shaheen’s family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, whom she married five months ago. It was a court marriage. Her body was shifted to her residence for burial, consistent with police.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani and minister of finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi separately condemned the murder. They said that the culprits in the case will be dealt with by the book.

MAHEEN UZAIR,

Lahore.