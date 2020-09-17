Share:

Gujranwala - Dozens of residents of cantt area staged a demonstration protest in front of CPO office for not arresting the accused involved in a murder attempt and injuring a woman. The protesters alleged that accused Ikram, Mansha and Bllal Gujjar opened fire at a woman in Radiala Warriach about eleven months ago resultantly the injured woman had become disabled and could not walk. The protesters also alleged that sub-inspector Danish had received bribe from the accused party and had no interest to arrest the accused. The protesters placing the disabled woman on the road chanted slogans against concerned police and demanded the high ups to take action and involved accused be arrested as soon as possible.