KARACHI - The father of Dr Maha Shah on Wednesday filed an application to the Additional District and Sessions Court South for the constitution of a new medical board for revising the investigation into the death case.

The petitioner’s counsel Abbas Rasheed submitted the application of Dr Maha’s father, Asif Ali Shah, which stated that police had termed the incident as suicide and all evidence were collected in the same aspects.

The plea sought the court for ordering the formation of a new medical board.

It also read that the pistol had been shot in her head from the right hand, whereas, the previous medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand which increased the suspicions.

The petitioner requested the district and sessions court for allowing the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and medical examination to ascertain the cause of her death. It added that the woman was seemingly given poison or excessive drugs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the father of the deceased woman, Asif Ali Shah, had nominated Junaid, Waqas, Irfan Qureshi and others in her daughter’s death case.

Earlier on September 11, the judicial magistrate had granted permission for exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body and post mortem after being requested by the Karachi police investigators who had expressed suspicions over her previous medical report.

The judicial magistrate South stated in its written decision that the court has no objection over the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for post mortem and it will not intervene in the ongoing investigation by the prosecution. The session court directed concerned authorities for implementing all regulations of exhumation and post mortem.

SFDL submits DNA

reports of Marwa

within time: Spokesman

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi has denied media reports that DNA reports in Marwa murder case have not submitted to the relevant authorities.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi stated that the DNA reports had been submitted within a few days due to the sensitivity of the case.

He clarified that samples in the Marwa case were received on September 06, 2020, in the night.

The police authorities were kept informed during the course of analysis, and a comprehensive report was submitted on September 12, he said, adding that samples had already been returned to concerned authorities on their request as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).