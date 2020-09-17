Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) has authorised inquiry in case of misuse of authority in grant of subsidy on sugar and caused loss to government exchequer by holders of public office and Management of sugar mills and others, The Nation learnt it reliably.

The EBM marked the inquiry to NAB Rawalpindi Bureau and it has started working on it.

According to available documents with The Nation reveal that the case was presented in EBM held on September 9th, 2020 and Director General Operations presented the details of the case and informed the House that in consequences of sugar price hike, a committee was constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to probe the mater.

Committee finalized its recommendations and the matter with regard to grant of subsidy to the Mills owners from 1985 till now had been referred to NAB. It was further informed that matter related to subsidy granted by Government of the Sindh for the sugar cane-growers is under process at NAB (Rawalpindi) and an interim reference No. 16/2019 had already been filed before the Accountability Court and investigation under way to filing of final reference.