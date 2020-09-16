Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the import of customs duty free cars under disabled persons’ scheme.

The ECC, which was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, has allowed the amendment in the import of Customs Duty Free Cars under disabled persons’ scheme. Under the new amendments the income bracket of the person who is importing the vehicle is increased from the current limit of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 to Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 per month. He will be allowed to import the vehicle if he has not imported or purchased locally assembled car during the last 10 years under the scheme provided that he holds NTN Certificate and files annual tax return.

A detailed discussion on the issue of wheat import was also held but could not be finalised due to the paucity of time. ECC Chairman decided that the issue being critical in nature would be further deliberated in a special meeting of the ECC to be held within the current week.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has requested ECC to allow 1.5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) import of wheat through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) immediately.

Meanwhile, it has also asked to import 0.2 Million Metric Tonnes from Russia through G2G (government to government arrangements). The import of wheat on G2G basis with the Russian Federation is under way. PASSCO has been nominated as procurement agency on behalf of Government of Pakistan to negotiate terms and conditions with the Russian side in order to import a minimum quantity of 0.20 Million Metric Tonnes of wheat. National Price Monitoring Committee meeting headed by the Prime Minister has recently directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to submit a new summary to the ECC for import of 1.5 Million Metric Tonnes of wheat as approved earlier by the ECC in order to control the soaring prices of wheat and flour in the country.

The ECC has also approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives as contained in the Memorandum & Articles of Association. The composition of the Board of its Directors was also approved.

The ECC has also gave approval for the provision of technical supplementary grant of Rs. 219.631 million for the reimbursement of the expenditure of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 for the current financial year. Rs6 billion were approved for the Ministry of Railways as additional grant Rs500 million per month to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.

Two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs160 million and Rs96 million were approved for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to carry out the “Skill for all” program and for “Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to Deeni Madaris” respectively. The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.