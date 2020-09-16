Share:

LAHORE-EFU Life, leading life insurance company, has partnered with 1LINK, Pakistan’s first fully licensed PSO/PSP, to provide unparalleled value addition for PayPak cardholders through life insurance coverage for conventional account holders.

PayPak, Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme, has introduced a comprehensive loyalty program whereby all new and existing cardholders can benefit from a life coverage of PKR 100,000 in case of death (all causes). Additionally, under this program, PayPak cardholders can avail deals and discounts at 12,500+ merchants nationwide.

The signing ceremony was held at EFU Life’s head office in Karachi. The agreement was signed by Taher G. Sachak – MD & CEO EFU Life, and Najeeb Agrawalla – CEO 1LINK.

Taher G. Sachak stated in the event that, “EFU Life has been a catalyst for mitigating life and health risks for almost 3 decades by introducing innovative financial planning products which are designed around the needs of the various market segments.

We have always remained committed to our promises and believe in continuous innovation towards the ever-changing digital landscape and customer’s needs. We congratulate 1LINK on the launch of their loyalty program and aim to add our share in the form of the insurance protection feature.”

Najeeb Agrawalla also added, “PayPak has achieved tremendous growth in a short span of time and with this partnership, we aim to further enhance the PayPak card proposition, by bringing added value for PayPak cardholders, and make PayPak the card of choice. Through PayPak Loyalty Program, we are confident that customers will reap more benefits compared to any other card scheme in Pakistan”.

This strategic partnership between the two companies will be an inclusive solution pack for Bank’s/Issuers customers by combining the expertise of both organizations into one and will open the doors to new innovations and more tailor-made solutions for next era.