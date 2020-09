Share:

An over speeding tractor trolley crushed to death elderly man here on Thursday, rescue sources said.

According to details, reckless driven tractor trolley ran over a 70-year-old motorcyclist at Faisalabad Road near Nawankot Town in Sheikhupura.

As a result of accident, Muzaffar Hussain died on the spot and his body was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 team.

The police after registering a case against the driver of the tractor trolley have started investigation.