Share:

A coastal Alabama mayor has announced the first storm-related death from Hurricane Sally, media reports claim, says one person is missing.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said earlier that heavy rains have continued to spread in the area.

On Tuesday, the NHC warned that Sally could bring "extreme life-threatening" and historic floods to the region. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida due to the approaching Sally.

Sally is the second storm bearing down on the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico in a span of three weeks.