PESHAWAR - Muhammad Nasir as­sumed charge as new Di­visional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways in Peshawar, following sus­pension of five officials in the lease of railways land in Mardan district.

Sources said that rail­ways authorities sus­pended five officials, in­cluding the outgoing Divisional Superinten­dent in Peshawar Fiaz Ahmed Khan after an in­quiry ordered by the au­thorities. The inquiry proved that the railway station land had been leased to people at very low rate in Mardan.