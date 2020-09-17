PESHAWAR - Peshawar BRT service was suspended on Wednesday after another BRT bus caught fire in Hayatabad, a mechanical engineer claimed that the cause of the fire in the buses may be contamination and rusting of their batteries.
Aitezaz Hassan, the mechanical engineer who has also invented a car run by solar energy as well as pedalling, told The Nation that BRT buses run on dried cell batteries and the main cause of the fire may be overload as well as the rusting of the batteries.
“These buses were brought to Peshawar during 2016, but they started running now. The vehicles remained parked for a long time, their system got contaminated and developing rust may be the cause of spark when overloaded,” he claimed.
He said that the car he had invented had cost Rs.120,000. “However, I did not get a good response, this is why I stopped making more such cars,” Aitezaz said.
A spokesman of TransPeshawar, the company that manages the service, said on Wednesday that a team of the bus manufacturer company, Golden Dragon, has arrived in Peshawar for checking the buses.
“The BRT service had been suspended temporarily for thorough checking of the buses. The decision was taken in the best interest of the public as the safety of passengers is a priority, which can’t be compromised,” said the TransPeshawar spokesman in a statement.
He said in order to permanently rectify the issue, the bus manufacturer company also advised suspending the operations temporarily so the root cause of these incidents can be identified.
“There are a total of 220 buses including those running on feeder routes, but there are 130 buses operational so far since the beginning of the BRT service,” he added.