KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on CMI&ET Waqar Mehdi made it clear that ghost and absentee employees would not be tolerated and directed to restore the park to its original condition in a week.

He expressed such views during his surprise visit to Bakhtawar Family Park, Karachi, said the statement released here on Wednesday. On the public complaints, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister paid surprise visit of Bakhtawar Family Park located in Clifton block 5 near Boat Basin food street and expressed displeasure on the dilapidated condition of Park and absence of staff. Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi summoned DC South/ Administrator DMC Irshad Sodhar and Deputy Director Parks South Asim Ahmed on the spot. Waqar Mehdi said that Bakhtawar family park was built with special funds of Chief Minister Sindh. The condition of the park was deteriorating due to poor arrangements of DMC South and absence of staff. He said that the families of Clifton Block 5 were now reluctant to visit the park due to its condition. He also directed to complete repair of children’s swings and slides.