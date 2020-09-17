Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high-level meeting at WASA head office for the provision of clean drinking water and cleanliness of drainage with special focus on NA 125.

Present in the meeting were MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz, Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz, President Data Gunk Bukhsh Town Javed Akram, Vice President Mian Nadeem and officials of WASA. The concerned Chairmen apprised the minister of the problems of the constituency and measures for improvement in the area. Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said, “The drainage line must be kept clean in the area.

Our focus is improving services for people. Resolving issues of the public is our foremost priority. No laxity will be acceptable in the development work of the cleanliness and provision of clean drinking water in NA 125. The officials of WASA must improve service delivery in the constituency. According to the vision of the Prime Minister, the government is trying to facilitate people in health service delivery. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is endeavouring to fulfil all promises made to people. All the chairmen must keep the concerned officials completely updated about progress on the supply of clean drinking water. Our government believes only in service to the public, not in gimmicks. WASA must present a report on clean drinking water in NA 125. We have to serve people beyond all political affiliations.”