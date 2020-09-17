Share:

At least 22 educational institutions have been closed across the country in 24 hours for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated for the prevention of coronavirus spread.

According to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16 institutes have been shut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In Karachi’s Korangi, two private schools have also been sealed for commencing classes of primary sections. The concerned authorities said that an action will also be taken against the principals of teh respective institutes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Senator Saeed Ghani said that eight staff members in two colleges of District Matiari have been tested coronavirus positive in just two days after reopening educational institutes across the country.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that both the colleges have been closed.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported six deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 303,634. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,399.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 545 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

On September 15, 2020, thousands of schools and colleges across Pakistan were reopened after remaining closed for more than six months (187 days) due to the coronavirus pandemic.