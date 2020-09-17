Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said on Wednesday the government was making all out efforts to protect women and facilitate them. Addressing at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), she said the government was establishing an authority which would register all private girls’ hostels.

She said that a helpline number 1043 was also established for women, adding that a quarterly online magazine “Aurat Ba-Ikhtiyar’’ was also being published which consisted details of government policies regarding women. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said that a vocational training programme was also being started for Matric and F.A passed girls students, adding the government was also planning to initiate Karate and self-defence techniques learning courses from primary classes. She said, all these initiatives were being taken to empower women as a whole and especially the working and business women. On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the Lahore Chamber had started a ‘One Window Smart Services’ to facilitate its members under one roof which would also contribute in ease of doing business.

He said through one window operation in LCCI the businessmen would give more time to their businesses by avoiding long lines and lack of coordination. The LCCI President said that LCCI had more than one thousand registered women members.

He said, “We have always supported and encouraged the women entrepreneur in every step of their business journey”, adding that LCCI believed in providing positive business environment to women and to accomplish this LCCI had established a ‘Women Business Help Desk’ which was helping women entrepreneur almost every matter.

He said the ministry should collaborate with the LCCI in making kind of policies which help women to establish their own business and also become successful.

Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar said the Women

Development Department should coordinate with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce special schemes for women entrepreneurs.

LCCI Vice President Main Zahid Jawaid Ahmed and Executive