Share:

PESHAWAR - Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has donated various PCR kits worth Rs.04 mil­lion for Covid-19 tests to Khyber Medical Uni­versity Public Health Reference Laboratory (KMU-PHRL) and Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital (STH), Swat.

The handing over cer­emony was held at KMU Senate Hall.

The Islamic Relief in collaboration with the WHO has provided PCR kits worth Rs.04 million for corona tests.