ISLAMABAD-The Duchess of Cambridge wore a set of new £85 earrings from Meghan Markle’sfavourite brand Missoma as she joined Prince William to meet with local business people in London. Kate Middleton, 38, made several visits throughout the east-end of the capital yesterday and spoke with local people about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses. The mother-of-three, who has now returned to London having spent lockdown with her husband Prince William, 38, and their children, George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, two, in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, selected a pair of drop earrings from London-based jewellery brand Missoma. The brand, which is a favorite of Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s, 38, describes the earrings online as featuring ‘a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes’ suspended from a ‘texture gold vermeil hoop.’