PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved writing the name of Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him as “Hazrat Mohammad Ra­soolullah Khatamun Nabiyeen Sallalaho Alai­hy Wa Aalehy Wa Ash­abehi Wassalam” in all official and unofficial correspondence.

The cabinet as a land­marked decision also ap­proved launching of Kis­san Dost Programme. Under the programme, the wheat production target per annum will be increased from 1.1 to 1.6 million metric tons. The farmers will be facil­itated through provision of certified seeds, fertil­izers etc on subsidized rates for which the cab­inet approved an initial grant of Rs.397 million for launching the pro­gramme.

Chaired by Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the meeting was attended by KP Cabinet members, Chief Secre­tary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary SMBR and Administra­tive Secretaries. The cabinet decided to im­port an additional three lac metric tons of wheat through Trading Corpo­ration of Pakistan.

This is over and above the earlier procurement/import of 1.5 metric tons’ wheat.

The cabinet doubled the import with the sole aim to stabilize prices of atta and ensure uninter­rupted atta to the con­sumers on low-priced rates. The cabinet also approved establishment of 3 new special pur­pose development au­thorities which include Kelash Development Au­thority, Kumrat Devel­opment Authority and Kalam Development Au­thority. To promote tour­ism industry, the cabinet also decided to establish hundred more camping pods in different tour­ists’ spots.

In order to ensure hold­ing of next PSL matches in Peshawar, the cabinet approved an addition­al grant of Rs.400 mil­lion for renovation and upgradation of Hayata­bad Sport Complex. The cabinet also approved amendments in PEDO Act to improve its per­formance and encourage the private sector for in­vestment in power sec­tor.

The cabinet decided to digitalize mines and min­erals sector to ensure transparency in the grant of mineral titles. The cab­inet also approved to keep the censor board of motion films under the control of provincial government to ensure quality production truly depicting the norms and culture of the province by taking into confidence the federal government.

The cabinet also approved enhance­ment in the rates of fines against sug­ar mill from minimum Rs.50,000 to maximum Rs.5,00000 per day to minimum Rs.5,00000 to Rs.50,00000 per day for delay in crushing of sugarcane. T

he cabinet nodded to the draft Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minerals and Minor Minerals (Tem­porary Permit Rules 2020). After a detailed discussion, the cabi­net approved enhance­ment of Mineral Royalty Rates of various miner­als including Barytes, Ballclay, Baczytes, Ben­tonite, Chinaclay, Mar­ble, Dolomite etc.`

The cabinet approved appointment of Raza Habib (BS-18) officer of Railway Group as Direc­tor General Galiyat De­velopment Authority. It also approved appoint­ment of Saliha Asif as member Board of Direc­tor Bank of Khyber. The cabinet also approved a compensation amount of Rs.1.00 million for the heirs of Naik Muham­mad of District Shang­la who died in coal mine incident in Darra Adam Khel.

The Chief Minister di­rected all the boards/authorities established under various depart­ments to prepare reports on their performance for cabinet. The Chief Min­ister said that perfor­mance of the Boards/authorities should be regularly monitored and no one would be spared for not delivering to the optimum level.

The Chief Minis­ter also congratulat­ed the cabinet on the signing of agreement on Rashakai Econom­ic Zone which would create around 6 lac job opportunities. He also welcomed Shahram Khan Tarakai and An­war Zeb for their induc­tion into the cabinet.