PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved writing the name of Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him as “Hazrat Mohammad Rasoolullah Khatamun Nabiyeen Sallalaho Alaihy Wa Aalehy Wa Ashabehi Wassalam” in all official and unofficial correspondence.
The cabinet as a landmarked decision also approved launching of Kissan Dost Programme. Under the programme, the wheat production target per annum will be increased from 1.1 to 1.6 million metric tons. The farmers will be facilitated through provision of certified seeds, fertilizers etc on subsidized rates for which the cabinet approved an initial grant of Rs.397 million for launching the programme.
Chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the meeting was attended by KP Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary SMBR and Administrative Secretaries. The cabinet decided to import an additional three lac metric tons of wheat through Trading Corporation of Pakistan.
This is over and above the earlier procurement/import of 1.5 metric tons’ wheat.
The cabinet doubled the import with the sole aim to stabilize prices of atta and ensure uninterrupted atta to the consumers on low-priced rates. The cabinet also approved establishment of 3 new special purpose development authorities which include Kelash Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority and Kalam Development Authority. To promote tourism industry, the cabinet also decided to establish hundred more camping pods in different tourists’ spots.
In order to ensure holding of next PSL matches in Peshawar, the cabinet approved an additional grant of Rs.400 million for renovation and upgradation of Hayatabad Sport Complex. The cabinet also approved amendments in PEDO Act to improve its performance and encourage the private sector for investment in power sector.
The cabinet decided to digitalize mines and minerals sector to ensure transparency in the grant of mineral titles. The cabinet also approved to keep the censor board of motion films under the control of provincial government to ensure quality production truly depicting the norms and culture of the province by taking into confidence the federal government.
The cabinet also approved enhancement in the rates of fines against sugar mill from minimum Rs.50,000 to maximum Rs.5,00000 per day to minimum Rs.5,00000 to Rs.50,00000 per day for delay in crushing of sugarcane. T
he cabinet nodded to the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals and Minor Minerals (Temporary Permit Rules 2020). After a detailed discussion, the cabinet approved enhancement of Mineral Royalty Rates of various minerals including Barytes, Ballclay, Baczytes, Bentonite, Chinaclay, Marble, Dolomite etc.`
The cabinet approved appointment of Raza Habib (BS-18) officer of Railway Group as Director General Galiyat Development Authority. It also approved appointment of Saliha Asif as member Board of Director Bank of Khyber. The cabinet also approved a compensation amount of Rs.1.00 million for the heirs of Naik Muhammad of District Shangla who died in coal mine incident in Darra Adam Khel.
The Chief Minister directed all the boards/authorities established under various departments to prepare reports on their performance for cabinet. The Chief Minister said that performance of the Boards/authorities should be regularly monitored and no one would be spared for not delivering to the optimum level.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the cabinet on the signing of agreement on Rashakai Economic Zone which would create around 6 lac job opportunities. He also welcomed Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb for their induction into the cabinet.