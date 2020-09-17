Share:

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday said the role of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was very crucial for maintaining peace in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Commandant Frontier Con­stabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari, who called on him at Governor’s House Pe­shawar. Security situation of the trib­al districts and entire province also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Governor lauded the efforts and sacrifices of the Frontier Constabulary in war of terrorism and restoring peace in the province.

On the occasion, Commandant FC briefed the governor about the perfor­mance of the force and other profes­sional issues.