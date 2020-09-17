Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minis­ter for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the pro­vincial government was com­mitted to providing shelter to the low-income strata of the province on affordable rates. The housing department was working on no profit no loss basis and was not a profit earning enterprise.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Peshawar Residencia Project under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Saruzai. The meeting was also attended by Director General Provincial Housing Au­thority (PHA) Imran Wazir and other relevant officials.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Amjad said the Peshawar Res­idencia Project was a flagship project of the KP government which would be completed at any cost. He said per square feet cost of the Peshawar Residen­cia was much lower than that of the market. He said, “The hous­ing scheme offers the construc­tion of grey houses structures in subsidized rates, which also in­cludes land and developmental charges.”

He said the provincial govern­ment was going towards reali­zation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of affordable houses. He said the Peshawar Residencia would offer all fa­cilities of a modern housing scheme.

The PHA officials in the meet­ing said that Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA Foundation) was the execution partner of the Peshawar Residencia Proj­ect, while the Provincial Hous­ing Authority was only respon­sible for the acquisition of land, construction of road, main gate, boundary wall and check posts. The provincial govern­ment would also build a road from Zangali Check Post costing Rs.3.47 billion.

The officials informed the minister that the department was aware of public concerns regarding instalment plan for their housing units in the resi­dencia.

However, the federal PHA Foundation calculated the cost of the housing units on basis of actual land cost, developmental charges and construction cost. They said the payment schedule was issued keeping in view the project completion period i.e. three years, that’s why the in­stalment seemed to be on high­er side.