ISLAMABAD-Kylie Jenner gave fans an inside look at the everyday essentials she carries in her handbag in a brand new video uploaded to her YouTube channel. And in the evening, the 23 year old makeup mogul took to Instagram to show off her latest designer-only ensemble. ‘bottega baby,’ captioned Jenner, referencing to the Italian fashion label BottegaVeneta. Jenner served major bombshell vibes in a white BottegaVeneta shirt dress that she had customized to highlight her unique curves. She had the waist taken in, some buttons down the front removed in order to expose more of her chest, and she shortened the length of the dress. The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a chain-link pouch purse, a highly sought after BottegaVeneta accessory, tucked under her arm as she posed for photos at her Hidden Hills home.

To coordinate with the bag’s eye-catching strap, Jenner wore a pair of gold chain-link earrings.