LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-III staff sealed 23 buildings in New Garden Town and Gulberg area for not paying overdue commercialization fee here on Wednesday. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority conducted operation against defaulters and sealed 13 buildings in Garden Town and 10 in Gulberg, on default of commercialization fee of Rs 90 million.

LDA continues operation for restoration of parks

Authority (LDA) Enforcement Directorate staff on Wednesday continued operation for the restoration parks in LDA Avenue-I Housing scheme. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished encroachments, cattle yards and other illegal structures in the parks located in B and M blocks of the scheme. The LDA was also conducted operation in C-block of the scheme against encroachments.

Survey of Pakistan’s delegation meets LDA DG A delegation from the Survey of Pakistan on Wednesday called on Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar to discuss the survey of government lands in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad launched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The DG LDA said the LDA would extend all possible cooperation to the federal government for the survey of state lands in Lahore. All kinds of information and data including maps of housing schemes would be provided for this purpose, he asserted.The delegation of Survey of Pakistan comprised Director Nadeem Ahmed and Assistant Director Syed Ajmal Ijaz. The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Directors Faisal Qureshi, Asadul Zaman and Aslam Langah.