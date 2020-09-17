Share:

RAWALPINDI - Mutahida Sunni Council carried out “Namoos-e-Azmat Sahaba and Ahl-e-Bait” rally in the city here yesterday.

The rally was led by Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Tohidi of Darul Aloom Taleem Ul Quran while participated by Maulana Idrees Haqani, Qari Imran Hazarvi, Mufti Nahim Ur Rehman, Maulana Wali Ullah besides hundreds of activists of MSC and people belonging to various walks of life.

The rally was started from Darul Aloom Taleem Ul Quran and culminated at Faizabad after marching from Liaquat Road on Murree Road.

While holding banners and placards, the participants chanted slogans in favour of Prohphet Muhammad (PBUH), His Companions Hazrat Ali (RA), Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (RA), Hazrat Usman (RA) and Hazrat Umer Farooq (RA) and Ahl-e-Bait.

Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the police have made tight security arrangements to secure the participants of the rally.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police, on directions of CTO Syed Ali Akbar, also announced comprehensive arrangements to control traffic rush during the rally to be taken today. As many as 7 DSPs, 15 Inspectors and 164 traffic wardens would impart their duties to facilitate the participants of the rally and other citizens, according to CTP spokesman SI Kashif Saroosh.