Islamabad-No let-up in sexual violence against women and young boys in the twin cities as two more women and a mentally retarded boy were assaulted sexually, sources said yesterday.

A 14-year-old girl accused three youngsters of raping her forcefully but the police found the allegation as a “lie” during investigation, they said. They said, a woman namely MB lodged a complaint with Police Station Pirwadhai that she is running a beauty parlour in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where a man namely Adnan came and hired her services for preparing some women of his family for a family function. She alleged Adnan put her in a jeep where another person was already also present there. She said both the men gang-raped her on gunpoint and threw her out of the jeep. She appealed the police to register a case against them.

The police registered a case against the accused and begun investigation, they said.

They also said that Buwa Raj, a resident of Sadiqabad, appeared before the Sadiqabad police and accused three persons gang raped her 14-year-old daughter on gunpoint. The police registered a case and begun investigation, they said.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, when contacted, said the girl was not raped by the three men. He added the doctors in MLR also declared that the girl was not assaulted sexually.

The sources disclosed that another woman was raped by a car dealer in her house in the federal capital. According to the sources, a woman called a car dealer to show her a car she wanted to buy. They said the car dealer Muhammad Naheem came to her house and raped her forcefully. Later, the rapist managed to flee from the scene.

The police registered a case and begun investigation, they said. Similarly, Gujar Khan police arrested a man namely Ghulam Mustafa on charges of sodomzing a 14-year-old mentally retarded boy. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim while further investigation was on, they said.