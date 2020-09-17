ISLAMABAD - China and Paki­stan are more than willing to work together for high-quality jointly con­struction of the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro on Wednesday, this consensus was de­veloped during a meeting held be­tween China’s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and newly-appointed Pakistani ambassador Moin ul Haque in Beijing. They also exchanged views on the Sino-Pak relations. During the meeting, Luo said the China and Pa­kistan all-weather strategic cooper­ation partnership keeps high level development despite of the distur­bance of COVID-19 epidemic and oth­ers. The two sides should strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen an­ti-epidemic cooperation and boost the high-quality construction of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two nations should strengthen coordination and cooperation on inter­national and regional issues and make good plans to celebrate the 70th anni­versary of the establishment of diplo­matic ties next year to push bilateral ties for greater development.

Sirajul Haq regrets agreement of Arab states normalising relations with Israel

Haque said it is an honour to be the am­bassador to China. He said Pakistan and China are the unique “iron friends”.

Pakistan is ready to firmly support China on all issues concerning its core interests. Pakistan sincerely congratu­lates China on taking the lead both in fighting the epidemic and resuming de­velopment.

Pakistan stands ready to work close­ly with China to tap the potential for cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a higher level.

Luo and Haque exchanged the trea­ty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Pakistan.