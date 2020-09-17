Share:

ISLAMABAD - China and Paki­stan are more than willing to work together for high-quality jointly con­struction of the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro on Wednesday, this consensus was de­veloped during a meeting held be­tween China’s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and newly-appointed Pakistani ambassador Moin ul Haque in Beijing. They also exchanged views on the Sino-Pak relations. During the meeting, Luo said the China and Pa­kistan all-weather strategic cooper­ation partnership keeps high level development despite of the distur­bance of COVID-19 epidemic and oth­ers. The two sides should strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen an­ti-epidemic cooperation and boost the high-quality construction of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two nations should strengthen coordination and cooperation on inter­national and regional issues and make good plans to celebrate the 70th anni­versary of the establishment of diplo­matic ties next year to push bilateral ties for greater development.

Haque said it is an honour to be the am­bassador to China. He said Pakistan and China are the unique “iron friends”.

Pakistan is ready to firmly support China on all issues concerning its core interests. Pakistan sincerely congratu­lates China on taking the lead both in fighting the epidemic and resuming de­velopment.

Pakistan stands ready to work close­ly with China to tap the potential for cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a higher level.

Luo and Haque exchanged the trea­ty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Pakistan.