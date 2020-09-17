Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and European Union have agreed to continue consultations on promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields on Wednesday. This understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara here. The Foreign Minister said that mutual cooperation between Pakistan and EU in various fields is commendable.

He apprised the EU Ambassador about the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that Union should pressure India to stop the atrocities and release the innocent Kashmiris detained in Indian prisons immediately.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a meeting with Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug here. Qureshi welcomed the Ambassador to Islamabad and felicitated him on his appointment. Expressing his satisfaction over the cordiality of relations between Pakistan and Egypt and close coordination at international platforms, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of translating the political goodwill into substantive bilateral cooperation.

He underlined that enhanced interactions at leadership level, greater people-to-people contacts and increased commercial engagements would help reinforce this process. While highlighting the situation in IIOJK, the Foreign Minister expressed concerns over egregious human rights violations by the Indian Occupation forces. He stressed that the international community including Egypt must take steps to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Foreign Minister appreciated the role of Al-Azhar University as an historic seat of learning and highlighted its significant contributions to the Islamic jurisprudence.

He also underscored Egypt’s importance as a gateway to African market.

The Egyptian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended in the discharge of his mission. Views were also exchanged on important regional and international developments.