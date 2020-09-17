Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said that Pakistan successfully defended its projection of the new political map in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting while India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval left the meeting disappointed as their objection was rejected.

He said Ajit Doval left the meeting halfway, after Pakistan’s reply convinced the security leaders who in turn rejected Indian assertions. He said Ajit Doval didn’t even listen to Russian security adviser as he gave his speech.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that Tuesday’s meeting of the National Security Advisers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization has rejected India’s objections over Pakistan’s political map. He told the media that on 11th of September, India lodged a complaint about Pakistan’s political map and Pakistan submitted its written reply to the Organization. He said Indian representative Ajit Doval had formally raised objection over Pakistan’s political map at the meeting of the National Security Advisors of SCO and left the session without listening to anyone. He said that Russia has also supported Pakistan’s perspective on its political map.

It is to be mentioned here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf had maintained that unilateral and illegal actions in an internationally-recognized disputed territory - Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) - is a threat to regional peace and prosperity. He also apprised his counterparts of Pakistan’s deep commitment to peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and owned peace process. Yusuf’s Indian counterpart chose to walk out of Pakistan and Russia’s speech.

India has been trying to isolate Pakistan on multiple international forums and it is not only limited to governance and diplomacy. The SAPM has addressed the 15th meeting of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States on Tuesday. National Security Advisors of the member countries participated in the meeting.

Dr Mooed Yusuf further said that India under international law has no right to claim internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its part. He said Pakistan will keep raising its voice about Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums. He said that SCO is a platform of regional cooperation and Pakistan has been playing a constructive role in the forum. Replying to a question, the SAPM said that Pakistan is keen to work for peace and prosperity in the region. Turning to Afghan issue, Moeed Yusuf said the whole world has recognized Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

India losing credibility at int’l forums due to aggressive posturing: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India was facing defeat at all the international forums due to its aggressive behaviour.

In a statement, the FM rejected Indian objections raised over a political map of Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “New Delhi’s objections were rejected at the SCO. Even Russia as hosts of the summit did not second Indian objection,” he reminded.

Qureshi said Kashmir was a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India and such issues cannot be raised at the SCO. “Such issues are raised at the sideline meetings,” he added. FM Qureshi said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory and United Nations resolutions demanded its solution. The FM said India was facing isolation due to its behaviour at the international forums.

Commenting on India’s tensions with China, he said Beijing repeatedly urged for talks for the solution of the Laddakh issue, but India took aggressive position and faced defeat.

